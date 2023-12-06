Colne’s Business Improvement District (BID) has decided to try something new this year to encourage shoppers into local businesses by hosting a craft trail across the town.

In previous years, Colne BID has celebrated the festive season by hosting choirs, booking in Santa’s reindeer and giving out complimentary mince pies and mulled wine to passers-by, but BID manager Aneesa McGladdery wanted to try something a little different this year.

She said: “Colne Town Council do an amazing job with their Christmas Light Switch-On but there historically hasn’t been any activity in the lead up to Christmas Day in the town centre that encourages people to shop on our independent high street. We really do have a treasure trove of shops where you can find something truly unique for your loved ones this year.

“When I was planning Christmas out earlier this year it just felt a little redundant booking in entertainment and so I thought ‘what can we do to get people inside the shops?’ Rather than booking crafts into venues in the town, why not host them in the shops themselves?

Colne’s Business Improvement District (BID) has decided to try something new this year to encourage shoppers into local businesses by hosting a craft trail

“We also thought it would be incredible to showcase our local talent by booking local youth theatre group Stage Door, to dress as Christmas characters and interact with the children and deliver a story time at The Bookshop on Church Street.”

The Christmas Craft Trail takes place this Saturday, December 9th, and is funded by Colne BID:

Christmas craft fayre at The Crown;

Blondie Brownie: decorate a gingerbread man;

Wags and Whiskers: children can make a bag of magic Reindeer food;

Meet real Reindeer at St John's Church;

Plant and Earth Wellbeing in Shackleton Hall: decorate a ceramic tree decoration. This is a bookable activity, with sessions at 12pm, 1-30pm and 3pm. Please contact Kathryn directly by emailing her on [email protected];

Stage Door Youth Theatre members are telling a Christmas story at the Bookshop on Church Street;

About Coffee are serving a delicious festive punch;

Stage Door Youth Choir are performing in front of the Arcade at 1pm;