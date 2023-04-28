News you can trust since 1877
There was excellent response to a new youngsters’ cricket coaching course at the Thompson Centre. The lessons got underway with former Lowerhouse and Burnley amateur and present Baxenden professional Graham Bushell in charge.There was excellent response to a new youngsters’ cricket coaching course at the Thompson Centre. The lessons got underway with former Lowerhouse and Burnley amateur and present Baxenden professional Graham Bushell in charge.
Yesteryear amateur cricket photographs from Burnley and beyond

“I don’t like cricket, I love it.” And so will you if you take a look at these old photographs of amateur cricketers from the Burnley borough in years gone by – in fact, there’s even a few footballers thrown in for good measure.

By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST

Take a look and see if you can spot some familiar faces.

Youngsters’ cricket coaching course at the Thompson Centre

1. Thompson Centre, 1990

Youngsters' cricket coaching course at the Thompson Centre

The Belvedere players with the championship trophy. Back from the left are: Gary Duxbury (scorer), T. Clegg, K. Leaver, R. Clark, P. Hall, Graham Downey, C. Thompson, K. Pollard. Front: F. Roberts, J. Duxbury, K. Beeston (Capt.), R. Ingham, J. Stubbs.

2. Belvedere-Calder Vale Sports Club, Holden Road, Reedley, Burnley, 1971

The Belvedere players with the championship trophy. Back from the left are: Gary Duxbury (scorer), T. Clegg, K. Leaver, R. Clark, P. Hall, Graham Downey, C. Thompson, K. Pollard. Front: F. Roberts, J. Duxbury, K. Beeston (Capt.), R. Ingham, J. Stubbs.

There was plenty of cricket entertainment at Read on Sunday, 19th September 1971, when a competition was held to raise money for Read and Simonstone Constitutional Club's Christmas treats for children and pensioners.

3. Read Cricket Ground, Whalley Road, 1971

There was plenty of cricket entertainment at Read on Sunday, 19th September 1971, when a competition was held to raise money for Read and Simonstone Constitutional Club's Christmas treats for children and pensioners.

Award winners in the Turf Moor single wicket competition (left to right): Roland Harrison and Paul Blakey (losing semi-finalists), Neil Whalley (with cup), Barry Foster, Trevor Pickup (who was awarded the Syd Ratcliffe trophy for the best young player of the season) and Graham Bushell (junior player who got furthest in Sunday's competition)

4. Turf Moor, 1971

Award winners in the Turf Moor single wicket competition (left to right): Roland Harrison and Paul Blakey (losing semi-finalists), Neil Whalley (with cup), Barry Foster, Trevor Pickup (who was awarded the Syd Ratcliffe trophy for the best young player of the season) and Graham Bushell (junior player who got furthest in Sunday's competition)

