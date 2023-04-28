“I don’t like cricket, I love it.” And so will you if you take a look at these old photographs of amateur cricketers from the Burnley borough in years gone by – in fact, there’s even a few footballers thrown in for good measure.
Take a look and see if you can spot some familiar faces.
1. Thompson Centre, 1990
Youngsters’ cricket coaching course at the Thompson Centre Photo: S
2. Belvedere-Calder Vale Sports Club, Holden Road, Reedley, Burnley, 1971
The Belvedere players with the championship trophy. Back from the left are: Gary Duxbury (scorer), T. Clegg, K. Leaver, R. Clark, P. Hall, Graham Downey, C. Thompson, K. Pollard. Front: F. Roberts, J. Duxbury, K. Beeston (Capt.), R. Ingham, J. Stubbs. Photo: S
3. Read Cricket Ground, Whalley Road, 1971
There was plenty of cricket entertainment at Read on Sunday, 19th September 1971, when a competition was held to raise money for Read and Simonstone Constitutional Club's Christmas treats for children and pensioners. Photo: S
4. Turf Moor, 1971
Award winners in the Turf Moor single wicket competition (left to right): Roland Harrison and Paul Blakey (losing semi-finalists), Neil Whalley (with cup), Barry Foster, Trevor Pickup (who was awarded the Syd Ratcliffe trophy for the best young player of the season) and Graham Bushell (junior player who got furthest in Sunday's competition) Photo: S