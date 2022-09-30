2. ss20220927.jpg

St James Street, Burnley, as it was perhaps seventy years ago. On the left is C F Hargreaves, the Golden Padlock, a very well known hardware shop. In the background are the shops between the White Lion and the Old Red Lion. On the right is Hall Street, with Poole’s Silk shop, at the top. A little to the left, evidence can be found that changes were ahead as Burnley’s first Tesco store, where the Grand had been, can be seen.

