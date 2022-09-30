Roger and the Burnley Civic Trust have assembled a fascinating group of photographs from Burnley’s main shopping street throughout its history.
1. ss20220927_0001.jpg
This image is taken from the bottom of Manchester Road. On the other side of St James Street, two of Burnley’s famous shops of the past – Dunkerley’s (shoes) and Addison’s (wine) - can be seen, along with a branch of the National Provincial Bank. This latter became part of the National Westminster. On the right, the double decker bus (number 47) is heading for Rosegrove.
Photo: s
2. ss20220927.jpg
St James Street, Burnley, as it was perhaps seventy years ago. On the left is C F Hargreaves, the Golden Padlock, a very well known hardware shop. In the background are the shops between the White Lion and the Old Red Lion. On the right is Hall Street, with Poole’s Silk shop, at the top. A little to the left, evidence can be found that changes were ahead as Burnley’s first Tesco store, where the Grand had been, can be seen.
Photo: s
3. ss20220927_0002.jpg
The big, black building opposite was shared by the offices of the Road Transport & General Insurance Co Ltd and Burnley’s former Tramways Office. By the time the image was taken, in 1959, the trams had been replaced by buses, one of which can be seen, in part, on the left.
Photo: s
4. ss20220927_0003.jpg
Dating from 1959, this image is of the Palace Hippodrome which was built in 1907 by the local firm of Smith’s Bros. The Palace started life as a theatre and the top advert was for a musical and dancing event arranged by Burnley Council. The other adverts were for two Walt Disney films. One of the stars of “Darby O’Gill and the Little People”, was the James Bond actor, Sean Connery, and Tonka was a Western about the “Battle of the Little Big Horn”.
Photo: s