News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Dunkerley’s and Addison’s can also be seen in this photograph, which dates from 1956, when Waller & Richardson’s costumiers shop was demolished by a runaway lorry which hurtled into the building after running uncontrollably down Manchester Road. Bridge Street can be seen to the left.
Dunkerley’s and Addison’s can also be seen in this photograph, which dates from 1956, when Waller & Richardson’s costumiers shop was demolished by a runaway lorry which hurtled into the building after running uncontrollably down Manchester Road. Bridge Street can be seen to the left.

Picture gallery: A look back at Burnley's main shopping thoroughfare St James Street

Today, local historian Roger Frost takes us for a walk down memory lane, or St James Street as it is commonly known.

By Dominic Collis
Friday, 30th September 2022, 8:16 pm

Roger and the Burnley Civic Trust have assembled a fascinating group of photographs from Burnley’s main shopping street throughout its history.

1. ss20220927_0001.jpg

This image is taken from the bottom of Manchester Road. On the other side of St James Street, two of Burnley’s famous shops of the past – Dunkerley’s (shoes) and Addison’s (wine) - can be seen, along with a branch of the National Provincial Bank. This latter became part of the National Westminster. On the right, the double decker bus (number 47) is heading for Rosegrove.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. ss20220927.jpg

St James Street, Burnley, as it was perhaps seventy years ago. On the left is C F Hargreaves, the Golden Padlock, a very well known hardware shop. In the background are the shops between the White Lion and the Old Red Lion. On the right is Hall Street, with Poole’s Silk shop, at the top. A little to the left, evidence can be found that changes were ahead as Burnley’s first Tesco store, where the Grand had been, can be seen.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

3. ss20220927_0002.jpg

The big, black building opposite was shared by the offices of the Road Transport & General Insurance Co Ltd and Burnley’s former Tramways Office. By the time the image was taken, in 1959, the trams had been replaced by buses, one of which can be seen, in part, on the left.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

4. ss20220927_0003.jpg

Dating from 1959, this image is of the Palace Hippodrome which was built in 1907 by the local firm of Smith’s Bros. The Palace started life as a theatre and the top advert was for a musical and dancing event arranged by Burnley Council. The other adverts were for two Walt Disney films. One of the stars of “Darby O’Gill and the Little People”, was the James Bond actor, Sean Connery, and Tonka was a Western about the “Battle of the Little Big Horn”.

Photo: s

Photo Sales
Burnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3