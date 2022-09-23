Local historian and Burnley Civic Trust member Roger Frost gives us a fascinating potted history on each of the watering holes.
1. Clock Face
The Clock Face, one of Burnley’s oldest inns, was at 32, St James Street and the version shown here is the one before re-builting in 1909-10. It closed in 1960
Photo: S
2. Yorkshire Hotel
This image of the Yorkshire Hotel, which had been a private house, was taken in about 1896 but it was replaced by the more recent building many of us recall which was demolished in 1958
Photo: S
3. Thorn
The Thorn was one of Burnley’s most well known inns. It is first mentioned as a private house in the mid-sixteenth century but it probably became an inn when Burnley’s town centre moved to St James Street, in the second half of the nineteenth century. Closure came at the time of the town centre redevelopment scheme of the 1960’s
Photo: S
4. Sparrow Hawk
The Old Sparrow Hawk (there was a New Sparrow Hawk, opposite) stood at the bottom of Ormerod Road where it joins Church Street. This building was erected about 1600, as the Towneley Arms, and was demolished about 1892. A replacement inn, though closed, stands on the site
Photo: S