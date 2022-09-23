News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The Hall Inn, which closed in 1963, stood at number 2, Church Street which later changed its name to Keirby Walk
The Hall Inn, which closed in 1963, stood at number 2, Church Street which later changed its name to Keirby Walk

Photo gallery: Looking back at Burnley's oldest pubs

Today, we look back at some of Burnley’s long-forgotten most historic pubs, some of which are still standing while others have long since called time.

By Dominic Collis
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:45 pm

Local historian and Burnley Civic Trust member Roger Frost gives us a fascinating potted history on each of the watering holes.

1. Clock Face

The Clock Face, one of Burnley’s oldest inns, was at 32, St James Street and the version shown here is the one before re-builting in 1909-10. It closed in 1960

Photo: S

Photo Sales

2. Yorkshire Hotel

This image of the Yorkshire Hotel, which had been a private house, was taken in about 1896 but it was replaced by the more recent building many of us recall which was demolished in 1958

Photo: S

Photo Sales

3. Thorn

The Thorn was one of Burnley’s most well known inns. It is first mentioned as a private house in the mid-sixteenth century but it probably became an inn when Burnley’s town centre moved to St James Street, in the second half of the nineteenth century. Closure came at the time of the town centre redevelopment scheme of the 1960’s

Photo: S

Photo Sales

4. Sparrow Hawk

The Old Sparrow Hawk (there was a New Sparrow Hawk, opposite) stood at the bottom of Ormerod Road where it joins Church Street. This building was erected about 1600, as the Towneley Arms, and was demolished about 1892. A replacement inn, though closed, stands on the site

Photo: S

Photo Sales
Burnley
Next Page
Page 1 of 3