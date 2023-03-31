Schools, pupils and their teachers from the early 1970s and early 1980s feature in our latest retro picture gallery, courtesy of Burnley Civic Trust.
Take a look and see if it jogs a few happy memories.
1. Brunshaw, 1982
Youngsters of Brunshaw Nursery and family Centre, Morse Street, enjoy their new Wendy House and swing bridge which had been built by recruits to the Youth Opportunities Scheme. Photo: S
2. Burnley High School, Kiddrow Lane, 1971
A victory wave from the successful St Hilda's Teams. Junior captain Janice Bannister holds the junior section trophy and next to her senior captain Bella Rowan shows off the senior section shield. Photo: S
3. Heasandford, 1971
Forty-four Heasandford Junior School children set off on a five-day holiday just when everyone else was getting back to work - thanks to three teachers volunteering to take charge. Photo: S
4. Heasandford County Infants, Williams Road, 1982
Mrs Anne E. Goodwin-Fielden deputy headmistress, retired from teaching at Heasandford County Infants’ School after 18 years. Photo: S