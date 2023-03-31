News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
Before the prize distribution are from the left: deputy students’ chairman Bernadette Collins, O-level prize winner Ronald Dodenhoff, the Mayoress, Coun. Mrs. Enid Tate, A-level prize winner Carole Entwistle, the Mayor, Michael Smith, Geraldine Farry, A-level prize winner Kenneth Lee, and governors’ vice-chairman County Coun. John Entwistle.
Before the prize distribution are from the left: deputy students’ chairman Bernadette Collins, O-level prize winner Ronald Dodenhoff, the Mayoress, Coun. Mrs. Enid Tate, A-level prize winner Carole Entwistle, the Mayor, Michael Smith, Geraldine Farry, A-level prize winner Kenneth Lee, and governors’ vice-chairman County Coun. John Entwistle.
Before the prize distribution are from the left: deputy students’ chairman Bernadette Collins, O-level prize winner Ronald Dodenhoff, the Mayoress, Coun. Mrs. Enid Tate, A-level prize winner Carole Entwistle, the Mayor, Michael Smith, Geraldine Farry, A-level prize winner Kenneth Lee, and governors’ vice-chairman County Coun. John Entwistle.

Looking back at old Burnley schools and their pupils and teachers

Schools, pupils and their teachers from the early 1970s and early 1980s feature in our latest retro picture gallery, courtesy of Burnley Civic Trust.

By Dominic Collis
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:45 BST

Take a look and see if it jogs a few happy memories.

Youngsters of Brunshaw Nursery and family Centre, Morse Street, enjoy their new Wendy House and swing bridge which had been built by recruits to the Youth Opportunities Scheme.

1. Brunshaw, 1982

Youngsters of Brunshaw Nursery and family Centre, Morse Street, enjoy their new Wendy House and swing bridge which had been built by recruits to the Youth Opportunities Scheme. Photo: S

Photo Sales
A victory wave from the successful St Hilda's Teams. Junior captain Janice Bannister holds the junior section trophy and next to her senior captain Bella Rowan shows off the senior section shield.

2. Burnley High School, Kiddrow Lane, 1971

A victory wave from the successful St Hilda's Teams. Junior captain Janice Bannister holds the junior section trophy and next to her senior captain Bella Rowan shows off the senior section shield. Photo: S

Photo Sales
Forty-four Heasandford Junior School children set off on a five-day holiday just when everyone else was getting back to work - thanks to three teachers volunteering to take charge.

3. Heasandford, 1971

Forty-four Heasandford Junior School children set off on a five-day holiday just when everyone else was getting back to work - thanks to three teachers volunteering to take charge. Photo: S

Photo Sales
Mrs Anne E. Goodwin-Fielden deputy headmistress, retired from teaching at Heasandford County Infants’ School after 18 years.

4. Heasandford County Infants, Williams Road, 1982

Mrs Anne E. Goodwin-Fielden deputy headmistress, retired from teaching at Heasandford County Infants’ School after 18 years. Photo: S

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BurnleySchools