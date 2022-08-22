Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as having the opportunity to see the glorious late summer gardens at the Heritage Centre, free of charge, there will be an expert tour of the 18th Century walled garden in Barrowford.

In addition, there will be a presentation by Nelson Camera Club entitled Gardens and Flowers.

Green-fingered types will be given the opportunity to learn about “Winter Lasagne Planting” – a method of providing successional flowering for pots and containers.

Pendle Heritage Centre is holding an open day and guided tours

The Friends will be on hand to provide tea, coffee and their famous home baked cakes. They also hope this public event will boost their membership, which has, like so many groups, struggled to recover post Covid.

Chairman of the Friends, Gayle Wray, said: “Although our event is free, we are suggesting a £5 donation which we will put towards the upkeep of the garden.

"We hope this event will showcase the Friends of Pendle Heritage. We have been in existence for almost 40 years, with the aim of enabling people to understand the history and the natural environment of Pendle and its surrounding areas.