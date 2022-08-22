Guided tours at historic Pendle Heritage Centre
The historic walled garden at the Pendle Heritage Centre is hosting a special event with guided tours on Sunday.
As well as having the opportunity to see the glorious late summer gardens at the Heritage Centre, free of charge, there will be an expert tour of the 18th Century walled garden in Barrowford.
In addition, there will be a presentation by Nelson Camera Club entitled Gardens and Flowers.
Green-fingered types will be given the opportunity to learn about “Winter Lasagne Planting” – a method of providing successional flowering for pots and containers.
The Friends will be on hand to provide tea, coffee and their famous home baked cakes. They also hope this public event will boost their membership, which has, like so many groups, struggled to recover post Covid.
Chairman of the Friends, Gayle Wray, said: “Although our event is free, we are suggesting a £5 donation which we will put towards the upkeep of the garden.
"We hope this event will showcase the Friends of Pendle Heritage. We have been in existence for almost 40 years, with the aim of enabling people to understand the history and the natural environment of Pendle and its surrounding areas.
"Another of our purposes is to stimulate interest in the museum at Park Hill and to support the centre. Each year, we have a wide range of events, walks and talks that help us to understand more about our rich local heritage. Our annual membership fee is a real bargain at just £14 for a single person and £24 for families.”