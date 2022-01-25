Temporary closure of Pendle Heritage Centre explained
Bosses behind the popular Pendle Heritage Centre have explained the reasons behind its temporary closure.
Customers of the historic facility in Barrowford, which boasts a museum, walled garden and tea room, discovered recently that it had been closed and contacted the Express to share thier concerns.
One customer said: "It will be such a loss to Pendle and the wider area of Lancashire and beyond. It is one of the heritage highlights of the area."
However, their fears should hopefully be allayed that the closure is only temporary.
Elizabeth Moss, chief executive of Heritage Trust for the North West which runs the centre, said: "I have made the decision to close temporarily due to the impact of the pandemic on top of the annual rise and fall in visitors to Pendle Heritage Centre, where visitor numbers are always substantially higher in spring and summer and early autumn and very quiet during the winter months.
"By closing for a number of weeks now in winter we can refresh the Heritage Centre ready for re-opening ahead of Easter. We look forward to welcoming visitors back then. In the meantime will continue to communicate through social media and out website."