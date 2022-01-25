Temporary closure of Pendle Heritage Centre explained

Pendle Heritage Centre

Customers of the historic facility in Barrowford, which boasts a museum, walled garden and tea room, discovered recently that it had been closed and contacted the Express to share thier concerns.

One customer said: "It will be such a loss to Pendle and the wider area of Lancashire and beyond. It is one of the heritage highlights of the area."

However, their fears should hopefully be allayed that the closure is only temporary.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth Moss, chief executive of Heritage Trust for the North West which runs the centre, said: "I have made the decision to close temporarily due to the impact of the pandemic on top of the annual rise and fall in visitors to Pendle Heritage Centre, where visitor numbers are always substantially higher in spring and summer and early autumn and very quiet during the winter months.