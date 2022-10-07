3. Kettledrum

The Kettledrum Inn is one of the well-known public houses of Cliviger. It was named after the horse which won the 1862 Epsom Derby for the Towneley family. and There is another tangible survivor of the victory which took place 160 years ago. This is the intersting Catholic Church at Dunsop Bridge which was paid for out of the winnings. As you can see, the Kettledrum, which is at Mereclough, was a Massey House and it looks as if a delivery of their famous beers in being made at the time the photograph was taken.

Photo: S