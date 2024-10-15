Bygone Burnley: historian Roger Frost explores the history of Jib Hill in Briercliffe

By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The third part of our popular Bygone Burnley video series this week looks at the historic community of Jib Hill in Briercliffe.

Respected local historian Roger Frost MBE explores the little known area with reporter Dominic Collis, which includes the ‘old’ St James Laneahead School, handloom weavers’ cottages and the remains of the former Marsden Hospital.

The old industrial community saw handloom weaving begin in the 1790s and quarrying which gave its name to several streets located nearby, including Delph Square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The handloom weavers’ cottages are located next to the original school and opposite the new school, just off Briercliffe Road.

Remains of the Marsden Hospital, Jib Hill, BriercliffeRemains of the Marsden Hospital, Jib Hill, Briercliffe
Remains of the Marsden Hospital, Jib Hill, Briercliffe

Indeed, the original school began life as a small handloom weaving factory, in which some of the workers lived, before becoming a Methodist chapel and eventually a school for St James the Great Church in Briercliffe.

Read More
Bygone Burnley: historian Roger Frost reveals the history of the Thursden Valley

Moving on, Roger explores the history of hospitals in Burnley, including the third one built in the town, the Marsden Hospital or sanitorium, the remains of which can still be seen near to a new housing development at Jib Hill.

Roger said: “For many years, Burnley had no hospitals and it wasn’t until 1886 when the Queen Victoria Hospital was built, but within the next 20 years the town got lots of hospitals, up to six at one time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The old St James Lanehead SchoolThe old St James Lanehead School
The old St James Lanehead School

“Marsden Hospital was the third, it was a sanitorium, which served patients who had infectious diseases. Built in 1901, it served about 70 years before it was pulled down, with one small wall remaining.

Related topics:BurnleyQueen Victoria Hospital

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice