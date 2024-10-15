Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The third part of our popular Bygone Burnley video series this week looks at the historic community of Jib Hill in Briercliffe.

Respected local historian Roger Frost MBE explores the little known area with reporter Dominic Collis, which includes the ‘old’ St James Laneahead School, handloom weavers’ cottages and the remains of the former Marsden Hospital.

The old industrial community saw handloom weaving begin in the 1790s and quarrying which gave its name to several streets located nearby, including Delph Square.

The handloom weavers’ cottages are located next to the original school and opposite the new school, just off Briercliffe Road.

Remains of the Marsden Hospital, Jib Hill, Briercliffe

Indeed, the original school began life as a small handloom weaving factory, in which some of the workers lived, before becoming a Methodist chapel and eventually a school for St James the Great Church in Briercliffe.

Moving on, Roger explores the history of hospitals in Burnley, including the third one built in the town, the Marsden Hospital or sanitorium, the remains of which can still be seen near to a new housing development at Jib Hill.

Roger said: “For many years, Burnley had no hospitals and it wasn’t until 1886 when the Queen Victoria Hospital was built, but within the next 20 years the town got lots of hospitals, up to six at one time.

The old St James Lanehead School

“Marsden Hospital was the third, it was a sanitorium, which served patients who had infectious diseases. Built in 1901, it served about 70 years before it was pulled down, with one small wall remaining.