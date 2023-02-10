Today we delve into the Burnley Civic Trust archives once again as we take a pictorial look at grassroots sport in Burnley, particularly snooker.
See if you recognise any of the faces and surroundings of some of these well-loved players and working men’s clubs, many from the 1970s.
1. Whitbread Snooker Pairs
Duncan McNally, Kevin Stansfield, Neville Gee, (marker), Stuart Caddy, (referee), Arthur Brown and Mark Farrar.
The final of the Whitbread snooker pairs £110 handicap produced a convincing win for the Jimmy Nelson’s pairing of Duncan McNally and Kevin Stansfield over Arthur Brown and Mark Farrar (Byerden House).
Photo: S
2. Works Sports Club, Abel Street
A centre of attention in the games room at the new sports club when it was opened for members on Thursday 23rd November 1972 was the snooker table, as this was one facility for which there was no room at the old premises in Hebrew Road. The president, Pat Langton (extreme right), and secretary, Harry Hunt, watch Brian Richardson in action, with players John Hawke and Micky Eastwood looking on.
Photo: S
3. New
Officials and committee members at the new Burnley sports club, including (extreme right, front row) Mr Harry Hunt, secretary; and (first left, front row) Mr Barrie Kelly (Watney Mann's sales representative for the Burnley area).
Photo: S
4. Burnley Express
The Burnley Express Sportsman of the Year trophy was to be presented to the winner by Burnley Football Club Chairman Mr Bob Lord at Turf Moor on Tuesday, September 28th, 1971 when the Clarets were at home to Orient in a Second Division match. Our picture shows the trophy being admired by the editor of the Burnley Express, Mr Keith Hall, with sports editor Keith McNee (right) and chief sports writer Don Smith.
Photo: S