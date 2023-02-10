2 . Works Sports Club, Abel Street

A centre of attention in the games room at the new sports club when it was opened for members on Thursday 23rd November 1972 was the snooker table, as this was one facility for which there was no room at the old premises in Hebrew Road. The president, Pat Langton (extreme right), and secretary, Harry Hunt, watch Brian Richardson in action, with players John Hawke and Micky Eastwood looking on.

Photo: S