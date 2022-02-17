9 picture memories of life in Blackpool in 1984

1.
A mayor's tribute to a heroic band of rescuers was tinged with sadness. Blackpool's Coun Mrs Marjorie Hoggard praised night shift worker Robert Sime for saving a baby from a burning house - a blaze which sadly claimed the life of the child's four-year-old brother. Pictured: The Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Mrs Marjorie Hoggard and Supt Roy Howarth, with Patrick Heaney, Andrew McConnell and Christopher Johnstone, who all staged a sea rescue, along with Robert Sime
2.
Golden couple Fred and Julie Hudson got the Lord and Lady treatment as family and friends arranged a surprising outing in a gleaming Rolls Royce to celebrate 50 years of marriage. Some of Julie and Fred's seven children, 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren gathered outside the couple's home in Ribby Road, Kirkham, to wave them off in the yellow chauffeur-driven Rolls before they were whisked away for a slap-up meal at the Clifton Arms Hotel in Lytham
3.
A much-loved children's tale, The Wind in the Willows, was brought to life at Blackpool's Grand Theatre and brought roars of approval from the large audience. Pictured above with Mr Toad are some of the children's performers taking part
4.
For sale: Vulcan Bomber, 4,500 hours in the air, economical £2,000-an-hour running costs, two careful owners. Fly away price... about £10,000. That is the "bargain" offer which marks the sad end of one man's dream to keep a famous aeroplane flying. Soaring overheads have forced Blackpool flying instructor Brian Bateson to ground plans to turn his aircraft into a major seaside attraction