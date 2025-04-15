Organised by Terry Grogan and Ian Harrison, the pals met at The Corkhouse in Burnley to talk about the old times at the popular pub. Ian set up a facebook group for everyone, known as ‘Bullers,’ to keep in touch.

Ian said: “The Black Bull was a proper social hub where friendships were forged for a lifetime. I played pool and darts for the pub and football on Sundays, and we had regular disco nights which were popular with nurses from nearby Burnley General Hospital. We all keep in touch on the facebook page and this was our second reunion, which was fantastic. The pub meant so much to so many when local community was everything.”