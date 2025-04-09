Reunion at The Corkhouse in Burnley for friends who met at former iconic Burnley pub The Black Bull

By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:18 BST
A reunion, for pals who met at the former Burnley pub, The Black Bull at Briercliffe in Burnley, was held at the weekend.

Organised by Terry Grogan and Ian Harrison, the pals met at The Corkhouse in Burnley to talk about the old times at the popular pub. Ian set up a facebook group for everyone to keep in touch, and this was the second gathering for the ‘Bullers.’

Ian said: “The Black Bull was a proper social hub where friendships were forged for a lifetime. I played pool and darts for them and football on Sundays and we had regular disco nights which were popular with nurses from nearby Burnley General Hospital. We all keep in touch on the facebook page and this was our second reunion, which was fantastic. The pub meant so much to so many when local community was everything.

“A few glasses were raised, lots of reminiscing and catch ups and most important a toast to absent friends who sadly passed away.”

Reunion for friends who met at former iconic Burnley pub The Black Bull

Reunion for friends who met at former iconic Burnley pub The Black Bull

Reunion for friends who met at former iconic Burnley pub The Black Bull

Reunion for friends who met at former iconic Burnley pub The Black Bull

