War memorials in Barrowford and Colne and Earby to benefit from improvement project spearheaded by Lancashire County Council
The county council announced in September it would launch a project to support communities who care for these important landmarks and celebrate the pride residents take in preserving local heritage.
The programme is built on local knowledge and feedback, with 65 memorials reviewed by the council's environmental services team.
Requests for support have been made from Barrowford, Colne, Earby. Tasks will include pruning overgrown vegetation, edging borders, topping up bark mulch and removing moss and algae. No cleaning or direct work on the war memorial structures will be undertaken.
County. Coun. Warren Goldsworthy said: “We extend our deepest thanks to volunteers whose dedication keeps these memorials clean and tidy all year round.
" We’re proud to support and strengthen this vital work, helping ensure war memorials are in excellent condition ahead of Remembrance Day.”