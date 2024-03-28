Volunteers working to complete urgent repairs at Barnoldswick’s Bancroft Mill Engine Museum
The March open day had to be held without the historic engines running when tests revealed the need for urgent repairs after the winter break. Visitors instead were treated to reduced tickets and the chance of access to areas usually cordoned off while they were running.
“We’re nearly finished now but can’t have the formal inspection until after Easter, said chairman Tim Maudsley. “We hope all will be ready to go but suggest anyone checks our website https://bancroftmill.org.uk/ before setting out.
“Of course, it we have to remain static, we will still be offering the same special prices of £5 for adults and completely free for all under 16s, as well as access to all areas.”
The last no-steam event still proved very popular, with 99 visitors turning up despite the setback.
Bancroft Mill Engine Museum, in Gillians Lane, is a charity maintained entirely by volunteers. Apart from some grant aid from various bodies, it is largely funded by public Steaming Days when visitors can see the enormous engine working under full power along with many other working exhibits.
A further 11 Steaming days are scheduled for the year after April 7th, starting with Sunday, April 28th.
Established in 1982, the museum’s aim is to maintain a link to the town’s cotton heritage, by preserving and demonstrating the engine which powered over 1,000 looms in the mill from 1920 until its closure in 1978.
