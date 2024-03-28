Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The partners recently came together to watch the site team lay the foundations for the first phase of homes on the development.

Barnfield Construction will deliver 53 new build homes including four one-bedroom semi-detached bungalow; 21 two-bedroom mid terrace and detached properties; 24 three-bedroom semi-detached properties; four four-bed semi-detached properties. Of these, 13 affordable properties will be built for Together Housing Group.

The homes will be built using timber frames to ensure the fabric and insulation of the properties are energy efficient. Each dwelling will have electric vehicle charging points and some will have solar panels.

Pearl Together, a joint venture company between Barnfield Investment Properties, Pendle Borough Council and Together Housing Group have marked the start of construction at Spring Mill, Earby

The homes are built to a ‘silver specification’ finish by Barnfield Homes, including oak internal doors, premium kitchens and bathrooms and large gardens with turfing and paving.

Tim Webber MBE, chairman and managing director of Barnfield Construction and PEARL Board Member said: “Our Spring Mill development is coming along at pace, and we have no doubt that demand will be high for the new homes as we have already received a number of enquiries.

“Earby is a sought-after area, nestled on the Lancashire/Yorkshire border with plenty of local independent businesses on the high street, ample pubs, restaurants and amenities nearby. It offers the perfect blend of small town/village life whilst being commutable to major cities.”

“We are creating modern homes blended with the existing fabric of the town, using materials sympathetic to the semi-rural countryside views. The homes offer something for everyone; with a mixture of one, two, three and four bedroom homes, buyers will likely include young families, retirees, downsizers and first-time buyers.”

Phillip Spurr, Pendle Borough Council’s Director of Place, said: “It’s fantastic to see work progressing on this PEARL Together housing development.

“We’ve once again joined forces with Barnfield Investment Properties and Together Housing Group to offer more housing choice in Pendle. The views are stunning and I’m sure it will be a very popular place to live.”

Antony Ward, director of Development for Together Housing Group, said: “Together Housing are very excited to be a part of the latest site to be delivered through the PEARL Together partnership. With a mix of house types for outright sale and shared ownership, the site optimises the use of the land that has been vacant for some time, bringing attractive new homes available through different ownership options into Earby.”

Richard Savory, managing director at Raise Partnership added: “As regeneration programme managers helping to get this development started, it's great to see work underway to provide much needed affordable housing on this site.”