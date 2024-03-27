Village history on show thanks to Cliviger Archive and Photographic Group
“A good number came during the day and most were surprised to be able to see photographs and read the history of many of the activities no longer in the district,” said Alan Scholes, who helped set up the archive group 14 years ago with the help of former newspaper photographer, Eddie Rawlinson, Stuart Calderdale and the late Kevin Robinson.
“The group was established to preserve existing photographs and documents relating to the village and parish of Cliviger, including Overtown and Mereclough,” Alan explained.
“We have catalogued more than 1,500 photographs and documents from 1880 to the present day – the display is still growing.”
A large selection of display boards highlighted many features now lost in time such as the Fulling Mill which gave Walk Mill its name, and the history of churches and other features from the past when Cliviger had a number of shops, coal mine and mill.
From 1822 when there were around 125 farms and cottages in Cliviger, down to about 70 in 1870, the number of homes has soared. The group has 350 photographs of farms and related subjects.
“It was a well-received day and many people have asked to be notified of future events and could provide valuable photographs to bolster our collection,” Alan added.
Stephanie Richards, who helped set up the exhibition, said: “It was a very successful show and we’re hoping that some of the visitors will become new members of the archive group and help to keep it going well into the future.”