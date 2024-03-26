Children enjoy Easter craft activities at Mount Zion Church in Cliviger

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Children made picturesque crosses, Easter bunnies and cards, as well as decorating biscuits using edible extras, during the craft afternoon and then enjoyed a sing-along led by Alan Scholes on his ukulele, and Pauline Scholes, to highlight the season.

“It was a treat to watch the children hard at work and enjoying creating many items which could be taken home to celebrate the Easter message,” said Susan Hartley, one of the church leaders.