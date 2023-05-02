To mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation thousands of organisations across the country are getting together to give us all the chance to help out in our own local communities.

As part of the celebration the Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre will be open to the public between 2 and 4pm with the guided walk staring at 2-15pm at the Visitor Centre and ending at the Oak Mount Mill Engine House, which will be open during the afternoon.

The Weavers' Triangle Visitor Centre in Burnley will be open as part of the Big Help Out

The Weavers’ Triangle Trust has promoted Burnley’s heritage and has managed the centre for over 40 years, relying entirely on volunteers.