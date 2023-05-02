The Big Help Out in Burnley's Weavers' Triangle Visitor Centre to mark King's Coronation
Burnley’s Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre will be open to the public on Bank Holiday Monday, May 8th, complete with a guided walk led by local historian Roger Frost.
To mark His Majesty The King’s Coronation thousands of organisations across the country are getting together to give us all the chance to help out in our own local communities.
As part of the celebration the Weavers’ Triangle Visitor Centre will be open to the public between 2 and 4pm with the guided walk staring at 2-15pm at the Visitor Centre and ending at the Oak Mount Mill Engine House, which will be open during the afternoon.
The Weavers’ Triangle Trust has promoted Burnley’s heritage and has managed the centre for over 40 years, relying entirely on volunteers.
Chairman Brian Hall said: “We see this as an excellent opportunity to publicise our work and hope to encourage more people to become helpers.”