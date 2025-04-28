Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ribble Valley village of Sabden is hosting a special 80th anniversary VE Day celebration.

Organised by the voluntary Sabden Collective group, a day-long party will be held in St Mary’s Community Hall and grounds on Saturday, May 3rd from noon onwards, to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

Sabden Collective was set up in the wake of the 2020 Covid pandemic lockdown by local young women Beth Sculpher and Louise Cunningham to bring back a sense of unity to residents who felt disconnected.

It has since become a huge community initiative, and done so much in the past few years with successful community events, from the Platinum Jubilee, to a full folklore event, where the entire village decorated their homes for the festival.

Bruno the dog at Sabden Village Nook prepares for the 80th VE Day celebration

Now, the group has organised a full day festival to mark this very special occasion. Organisers are hoping visitors will wear vintage 40s dress or red, white and blue, while there will also be a wartime singalong with Sabden Community Choir.

To add to the nostalgia there will be a 40s ballroom dance performance, Punch and Judy show, traditional sports and games, live music, children’s activities, food and drink stalls, and a raffle with all proceeds being donated to a veterans’ charity.

Victory in Europe Day marks the formal acceptance by the Allies of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on May 8th 1945.

Nationally, to mark the 80th anniversary, the government has announced there will be a four-day celebration, including a flypast, concert and Westminster Abbey service.

The commemorations will run from the Bank Holiday Monday on May 5th, until May 8th.