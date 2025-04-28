Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A veterans support group has organised a VE Day service of commemoration.

The Armed Forces Support Group has organised the 80th anniversary service, led by Rev. Guy Jamieson, which will take place on Sunday May 4th at 1-30pm, at the Cenotaph, Cross Street, Nelson.

Michael Sutcliff, from the group, said: “We have arranged with Pendle Council to organise this service on behalf of the many ex-service men and women who served and have served in the Armed Forces living in Pendle, and to also add the many thousands of Pendle folk proud to support our veterans.

“We want to remember those whose names are on our cenotaphs across the borough who we lost during the war.”

BMP Goodshaw Band will play at the service.

Victory in Europe Day marks the formal acceptance by the Allies of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on May 8th 1945.

British Armed Forces lost 383,700 service personnel killed, plus around 30,000 merchant sailors during the Second World War.