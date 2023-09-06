A section of Towneley Hall’s windows, found to have “significant decay”, are set to be replaced.

Burnley councillors have been recommended to grant listed building consent for the works.

A report to the authority’s development control committee meeting on the council’s own application for the ‘replacement of decayed timber windows to west elevation of West Wing with new and introduction of maintenance access hatches to West Wing roof and tower roofs’ urges approval of the scheme.

Towneley Hall, Burnley.

It says: “This application relates to Towneley Hall, a heritage asset of exceptional significance which is reflected in its Grade I Listing.

“The hall dates from circa 1400 and has been subject to extensive phases of alteration reflecting significant periods of history, and most notably in the seventeenth to nineteenth centuries.

“The hall is built in large sandstone rubble brought to courses, with freestone dressings, and hipped slate roofs concealed by embattled parapets.

“The interior features equally impressive period rooms including the Long Gallery, Great Hall, Red and Green Regency Rooms hung with original C19 paintings and is particularly noted for its fine 16th Century(Jacobean) plasterwork, panelling and staircases.

“The Hall has been in civic use as a museum and gallery since 1903.

“This application relates to the West Wing, remodelled in the baroque style by Robert Thornton in the 1720s.

“This application follows the grant of Listed Building Consent for essential repairs and conservation works to the roof and external elevations which are currently proceeding.

“Scaffolding has allowed close inspection of the four first floor windows of the rear elevation of the West Wing which have been found to have significant decay, largely as a consequence of exposure to severe weather, such that they are beyond reasonable and practical repair.

“Though traditional in their design and construction, the windows are contemporary replacements thought to date from the 1960s.

“The frames do however provide a consistent and suitably historic appearance thus making a positive contribution to its character and architectural interest.