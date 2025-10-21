Ribble Valley Council ask public for their views on Clitheroe Castle ground improvement plans

Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched a public consultation to gather people’s views to help shape improvements to Clitheroe Castle grounds.

The council is investing in modern health and leisure facilities next to the historic monument, including developing an outdoor gym and improvements to the existing multi-use games area (MUGA) and skate park.

Initial consultation has already taken place with a number of organisations but now the council wants to hear residents’ and visitors’ views on how they use the park and what kind of facilities they would like to see.

The public consultation, which is being supported by Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, will help develop a clearly defined plan for the castle grounds.

People can fill out an online form at ribblevalley.gov.uk/CastleGrounds

Paper copies are available at the council offices in Church Walk, Clitheroe, and Trinity Methodist Church and community hub.

The deadline for completing the survey is Sunday November 16th.

Coun. Stuart Hirst, chairman of the council’s community services committee, said: “The castle and the surrounding park bring people of all ages together and it’s important that we invest in their future.

“We want people’s help in ensuring the grounds continue to be an attractive and fun place to visit for years to come.”

Initial consultations have taken place with partner organisations such as Lancashire County Council, Castle Museum staff, skate park volunteers, youth groups and youth workers, parent and toddler group, Youth Council, Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, rural and heritage colleagues from Lancashire Police, 3 Cs Café, Park Run organisers, Holden Clough nurseries, local disability and voluntary organisations and the Civic Society.