A spectacular community celebration took place on Bank Holiday Monday as Read and Simonstone Constitutional Club hosted a heartwarming and memorable VE/VJ Day event.

The event began with a touching church service at St John's Church, followed by the ringing of church bells – a symbolic tribute to the end of the Second World War.

The atmosphere quickly turned jubilant as a pipe band led a lively parade from the church to the Constitutional Club, kicking off a day packed with activities, music and community spirit.

Adding a nostalgic touch, Pendle Hill Properties handed out hundreds of Hershey's bars and toy parachute people to children – a thoughtful throwback to wartime goodwill that brought smiles to young faces.

Read and Simonstone residents marked VE Day

Attendees embraced the 1940s theme, arriving in vintage attire to enjoy a day that included food and drink, family-friendly games and raffles, performances by a 1940s-style singer, and karaoke.

Children from Read St John's CE Primary School and Simonstone St Peter's CE Primary School took part in a poster and poetry competition. Their impressive work captured the meaning of VE Day, with cash prizes awarded to the top three entries.

Toby Burrows, rental director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “This was a brilliant example of what a community can do when everyone comes together.

Pendle Hill Properties handed out Hersheys bars toy parachutists and flags to Under 12s from an Airborne military jeep

“We were proud to support the event and give children a small taste of history in a way that was fun and memorable.”

Steve Neary, Chairman at Read and Simonstone Constitutional Club, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout or a better atmosphere. The level of support from the community, local businesses, schools, and families made this event something truly special.”