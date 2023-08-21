A historic re-enactment was staged at Clitheroe Castle to mark the centenary of the castle and grounds passing from the private ownership of the Duke of Buccleuch to public ownership.

The purchase also had the aim of creating a place of public resort in everlasting memory of those sons of the town who gave their lives in the First World War.

Prior to the official handover, the war memorial consisting of a large sculpture of a Grenadier Guard in full battle dress and standing in the familiar mourning pose overlooking the town, and mounted on a Scots granite plinth had been constructed within area to form a memorial garden.

In order to mark the centenary, a re-enactment took place at the Castle Gates in front of a sizeable gathering of local people and involving the civic leaders of today, who played the part of their civic predecessors.

Principal participants (left to right) Cllr Donna O’Rourke (Deputy Mayor of Clitheroe), Jude Hedges-Robinson, Catharine Robinson, Cllr Mark Hindle (Mayor of RVBC), Gaynor Hibbert (Mayoress of Clitheroe), Cllr Jonathan Hill (Mayor of Clitheroe) Simon O’Rourke (Consort to Deputy Mayor of Clitheroe), Cathy Holmes (Clitheroe Town Clerk), Andrew Snape (great grandson of Thomas Snape) John Spencer (Event coordinator). PIC: David Bleazard

In 1923 Alderman Tom Garnett, who headed the fundraising effort, handed over the title deeds and keys to Mayor James Whipp, who accepted them on behalf of the town.

The centenary event saw Clitheroe Town Council Mayor, Jonathan Hill, hand over a replica title deed and key to Mayor Mark Hindle of Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Both were assisted by Catharine Robinson and her son, Jude Hedges-Robinson, who were the great grandaughter and great great grandson respectively of Alderman Tom Garnett, who had travelled from their home in London to take part.

A commentary relating to the previous history and the purpose of the re-enactment was provided by John Spencer of Clitheroe Civic Society.

A two minutes silence was observed at the town war memorial in memory of the fallen and poetry was read by Mayor Jonathan Hindle and Deputy Mayor Donna O’Rourke.

To faithfully represent the actions a century ago, a spray of white lilies interspersed with purple flowers and red poppies was laid at the foot of the memorial, by Mayor Jonathan Hill and Andrew Snape, the great grandson of Thomas Snape, who in 1923 was asked by the mayor to lay the wreath as he had lost four sons and a son-in-law to the war.

John Spencer, secretary of Clitheroe Civic Society said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to organise and plan this event which had as its guiding principle, the intention of celebrating the achievement of the people of Clitheroe, who at a time of great sadness and austerity, thought beyond their time and purchased for future generations this wonderful legacy.

“It had to be seen as distinct in style and content and not to be confused with annual national events intended to specifically honour the fallen. It could not have happened without the help of others including fellow members of Clitheroe Civic Society, the Town Council clerk Cathy Holmes, civic leaders and Clitheroe Rotary Club for marshalling on the day, and we are grateful that David Bleazard acted as official photographer to record the occasion.