Pendle Hill named one of the most haunted places in Great Britain

By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:39 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 10:39 GMT
Pendle Hill and its surrounding area have been named as some of the most haunted areas in Great Britain.

East Lancashire’s stunning and brooding natural landmark will forever be associated with the Lancashire Witch Trials of 1612, which resulted in 10 local people being hanged for witchcraft at Lancaster.

Now, ahead of Halloween, a survery of 2,000 Brits has exposed the UK’s creepiest hotspots – from historic palaces, ancient villages, cemeteries and castles – with Pendle Hill and the surrounding countryside coming in eighth and ninth places out of a list of 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The survey, conducted by car rental company Drivalia, saw the Tower of London come out on top with 26% of respondents believing it to be the most spookiest, haunted by Anne Boleyn’s ghost, seen carrying her severed head.

Pendle Hillplaceholder image
Pendle Hill

Our recent Bygone Burnley episode featuring Barley, the village at the foot of Pendle Hill, saw local historian Roger Frost MBE explore the history of the area.

placeholder image
Read More
Bygone Burnley: Barley, with historian Roger Frost MBE

Pendle Hill saw 13% of respondents believing it to be haunted by the spirits of the Pendle Witches.

The 1612 trials were a culmination of accusations that started with local woman Alizon Device, who was accused of cursing a pedlar. The events culminated in ten people being found guilty and executed at Lancaster Castle, with others dying in jail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bur, for many people today, Pendle Hill remains a beloved local spot, popular with walkers and families, attracted by its stunning natural beauty.

Other famous national locations featuring in the most haunted list included Hampton Court Palace, Highgate Cemetery, Bodmin Jail in Cornwall and Mary King’s Close in Edinburgh.

Related topics:Pendle HillGreat BritainEast LancashireAnne BoleynLancasterTower of London
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice