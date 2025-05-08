Peace Garden opened at Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe, as part of VE Day celebrations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Veterans In Communities ran its weekly coffee morning and quiz in the community rooms at the church on Tuesday and the veterans then joined the community in the Warm Hub.
A VE Day party was held complete with traditional food, a display of wartime memorabilia including helmets and gas masks that visitors could try on, and the official opening of the Trinity Peace Garden, in the rear courtyard.
VIC project worker Ray Sharkey said: “When Carol Baird, community hub manager, asked us to do a supporting letter for the garden, we explained how gardening can have a very positive impact on veterans and explained how this garden would help the veteran community.”
A grant of £10,000 was awarded to the hub and this enabled the courtyard to be developed.
After the VE meal, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer veteran Michael Hammond officially cut the ribbon for the garden.
Michael, who will be 87 on May 10th, said: “I joined the veterans coffee morning about two to three months ago and I enjoy going along for the quiz, the company and the banter.”
Visitors were invited to colour in a pebble and place it on the garden outside. Kings Hussar veteran Ron Flowers delivered two quizzes.
Veterans and community visitors also met Healthwatch England Chairman Professor David Croisdale-Appleby and Steven Walmsley from Healthwatch Lancashire at the coffee morning.
VIC Ribble Valley meets every Tuesday from 10am to noon in the community rooms of Trinity Methodist Church, Parson Lane, Clitheroe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.