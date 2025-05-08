Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beautiful Peace Garden was officially opened at Trinity Methodist Church, Clitheroe, as part of VE celebrations.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans In Communities ran its weekly coffee morning and quiz in the community rooms at the church on Tuesday and the veterans then joined the community in the Warm Hub.

A VE Day party was held complete with traditional food, a display of wartime memorabilia including helmets and gas masks that visitors could try on, and the official opening of the Trinity Peace Garden, in the rear courtyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIC project worker Ray Sharkey said: “When Carol Baird, community hub manager, asked us to do a supporting letter for the garden, we explained how gardening can have a very positive impact on veterans and explained how this garden would help the veteran community.”

Veterans Geoffrey Hutchinson and Geoff Catton with Shirley Penman in the new Peace Garden in Clitheroe

A grant of £10,000 was awarded to the hub and this enabled the courtyard to be developed.

After the VE meal, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer veteran Michael Hammond officially cut the ribbon for the garden.

Michael, who will be 87 on May 10th, said: “I joined the veterans coffee morning about two to three months ago and I enjoy going along for the quiz, the company and the banter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors were invited to colour in a pebble and place it on the garden outside. Kings Hussar veteran Ron Flowers delivered two quizzes.

Veterans and community visitors also met Healthwatch England Chairman Professor David Croisdale-Appleby and Steven Walmsley from Healthwatch Lancashire at the coffee morning.

VIC Ribble Valley meets every Tuesday from 10am to noon in the community rooms of Trinity Methodist Church, Parson Lane, Clitheroe.