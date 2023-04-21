In 2017, hard copies of historic Clitheroe Advertiser and Times editions were placed into the archive of Clitheroe Civic Society following the relocation of the newspaper office to Burnley.

Much conservation of the editions was required and generous funding was obtained from The Bowland Trust to re-bind many of the hard copy volumes and also to digitise the microfilm of these editions.

Due to the sheer size and number of editions available from 1888-2015, it became too large a job for the civic society itself to make these editions accessible online outside of a hard drive and the society was determined to ensure that these editions were made freely available to all in our community and beyond.

Historic: Clitheroe Advertiser and Times archives from 1888 to 2105

The Society has therefore worked with local firm YUDU to bring these editions to life online as they also want to ensure that the online editions become a community resource.

Clitheroe Civic Society chairman Peter Llewellyn, said: “Thanks to the invaluable support from Richard Stephenson and his team at YUDU, we’re able to bring this project to a conclusion and provide access for all to the online archive.

“A small number of years simply don’t exist digitally but the vast majority of weekly editions for all years do and they can be accessed through the Civic Society’s website – www.clitheroecivicsociety.org.uk under the Projects section of the site.”

If you want to know the shops and local businesses that were advertising over the years or revisit a family announcement or understand the stories making the headlines over a 127 year period, the online editions now available are an invaluable resource.