Historic Clitheroe Advertiser archive from 1888 to 2015 now online thanks to civic society efforts
Digitised versions of the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times have been been made free and available to all online thanks to the work of Clitheroe Civic Society and partners.
In 2017, hard copies of historic Clitheroe Advertiser and Times editions were placed into the archive of Clitheroe Civic Society following the relocation of the newspaper office to Burnley.
Much conservation of the editions was required and generous funding was obtained from The Bowland Trust to re-bind many of the hard copy volumes and also to digitise the microfilm of these editions.
Due to the sheer size and number of editions available from 1888-2015, it became too large a job for the civic society itself to make these editions accessible online outside of a hard drive and the society was determined to ensure that these editions were made freely available to all in our community and beyond.
The Society has therefore worked with local firm YUDU to bring these editions to life online as they also want to ensure that the online editions become a community resource.
Clitheroe Civic Society chairman Peter Llewellyn, said: “Thanks to the invaluable support from Richard Stephenson and his team at YUDU, we’re able to bring this project to a conclusion and provide access for all to the online archive.
“A small number of years simply don’t exist digitally but the vast majority of weekly editions for all years do and they can be accessed through the Civic Society’s website – www.clitheroecivicsociety.org.uk under the Projects section of the site.”
If you want to know the shops and local businesses that were advertising over the years or revisit a family announcement or understand the stories making the headlines over a 127 year period, the online editions now available are an invaluable resource.
Clitheroe Civic Society is run by volunteer members and we’re looking for a sponsor for the online archive who can help us with the ongoing running costs – if any businesses locally are interested, please do get in touch ASAP via [email protected] as we expect that there will be a large and growing interest in the online archive both locally and further afield’.”