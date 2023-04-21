Group member Dr Eleanor Fisher of Lancaster, who gave the talk, has devoted a huge amount of time to transcribing the diaries of James Garnett.

Initially the first few years of the diaries were transcribed and published, and now the remaining years have been transcribed and digitised and are available for research at Lancashire Records Office, Preston.

Family mil owners

Victorian mill owner James Garnett who for the 42 years from 1858 to 1900 was the manager of Low Moor Mill

The Garnetts were from Otley, in Yorkshire, where James was born in 1828. His great uncle Jeremiah bought the mill and the small village in 1799 with Timothy Horsfall, his brother-in-law, and the business was at first known as Garnett and Horsfall. Eventually the Garnetts bought out the Horsfall share and in 1866 it was re-constituted as Thomas Garnett & Sons.

Diaries

When he became a partner in the mill, James decided to begin a diary, writing a clear statement of intent at the outset.

He intended to make a note of the weather, nature, including animals and birds that he had shot for preservation by taxidermy (though he was not a good shot), family news, visitors, shopping (he was keen on searching out furnishings for his house, Waddow Hall), local events, church events and, importantly, news about every aspect of cotton manufacturing. If the allotted daily space was not full, he would add a bible quote and doodles.

Businessman and churchman

He led a busy social life, with a large family of nine children and numerous Garnett relatives. A devout churchman, although vehemently anti-Catholic, he was also busy with church affairs.

He was Mayor of Clitheroe eight times, a county and town magistrate, and member of the board of guardians of the workhouse. But his business life was extremely important, and he travelled to Liverpool and Manchester weekly in connection with both the cotton industry and his many investments, the new train service making this possible. As the owner of Low Moor village, he also interested himself in the inhabitants who were predominately his employees.

In Dr Fisher’s estimation James Garnett was a slightly pompous man, writing his diary with an eye on his audience. The diaries are an invaluable insight into the life of a Victorian mill owner. He played his part in the society and position he was born to, and he played it to the full.

Dr Fisher suggested that the diaries of John O’Neil, a weaver and union representative at the mill during the same period, would present an interesting counterbalance to the privileged lifestyle of the middle class.

Barbara Alty, society treasurer, said: “The group’s final meeting of the season would have coincided with the most important event of the national calendar, the Coronation of King Charles III.

“As a result of timing and venue difficulties, the committee has decided the meeting will be a rather different event taking place on Wednesday, May 17th – a walking treasure hunt around Clitheroe town centre, organised by secretary John Spencer.