A total of £3.48m, from round one of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, has been awarded to the town in order to upgrade The Muni Theatre, Pendle Hippodrome, and the Little Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As all three theatres are situated within close proximity of each other, and offer a completely different experience for visitors, it was decided to re-brand the area 'Heritage Quarter'.

Colne Muni

The Muni Theatre has been allocated £1,563,300 for a major refurbishment, including new roofing and windows, along with new heating and lighting to improve energy efficiency that will deliver reduced carbon emissions.

Work is due to start in the middle of May when the theatre will close; re-opening in January 2024 for the annual pantomime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendle Hippodrome received £1,661,100, which will enable alterations to be made to the ground and first floor of the former historic Derby Arms public house (situated next door to the theatre and now owned by the theatre), the installation of passenger lifts, and the redevelopment of the existing theatre’s foyer, box office and toilet areas.

Contractors will start work at the beginning of April, with completion due by the middle of June 2024. During the renovations, the theatre will only be closed for a minimal number of days.

Pendle Hippodrome

Finally, funds totalling £262,500 will provide Colne Dramatic Society with the financial backing to future-proof The Little Theatre. This project will incorporate a single-storey extension, incorporating much-needed wheelchair access and facilities, along with a modern foyer, additional toilets, a green room and kitchen/bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will hopefully start in the next couple of months, and should be completed by late summer/early autumn this year.

Alison Goode, chief executive of Pendle Leisure Trust, who is leading on the Heritage Quarter theatres project said: “This is brilliant news and a lifeline for the long-term sustainability of these three important cultural venues.

“The investment will help Pendle’s community to engage far more in arts, culture and heritage for a better quality of life.”

The Little Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Borough Council, added: “Colne is a great town which is renowned for culture, entertainment and for its independent shops and bars.