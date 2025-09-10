Clitheroe Town Wells Conservation Campaign holding guided walks as part of Heritage Open Days Festival

The Clitheroe Town Wells Conservation Campaign is holding two guided walks on Saturday as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days Festival.

This year’s theme is architecture, focusing on who built the structures around the town, who commissioned them, how were they built and what was their purpose.

CTWCC’s contribution this year is to conduct two guided walks entitled “A Stroll Across Clitheroe’s Limestone Ridge, which explore five of the town’s most historically and architecturally significant sites and the legacy of formal and the vernacular architecture in the historic Parish of Clitheroe.

In keeping with this theme,the walk highlights the martial architecture of Clitheroe Castle, a Norman motte-and-bailey fortification commanding the ridge, as well as the vernacular Tudor enclosures of Clitheroe’s three ancient spring-fed former public town wells – Heald Well, Stock Well, and St Mary’s Well.

Clitheroe Castle. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The walk also looks at the Gothic revival grandeur of St Mary Magdalene’s Church, with its Victorian landmark spire atop its medieval tower.

Steve Burke, group secretary, said: “These walks aim to raise awareness of the geological, historical, and spiritual connections of these sites founded across Clitheroe’s limestone ridge and particularly the significance of its ancient public watersources, which sustained the town for centuries but are now under threat from neglect and lack of formal stewardship.”

The walks will take place on Saturday, September 13th at 10am and 2pm meeting outside Clitheroe Castle Museum.

CTWCC continues to advocate for the legal recognition and conservation of Clitheroe’s town wells, all of which are Grade II-listed Local and National Heritage Assets. In 2019, Stock Well was registered by Ribble Valley Council as a result of public support for this campaign.