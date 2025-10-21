Clitheroe Town Wells Campaign group to perform special song on Halloween

Campaigners fighting to preserve three historic wells in Clitheroe are invoking the ‘supernatural’ while performing a special song on Halloween to keep the pressure on.

Over the last five years, the Clitheroe Town Wells Conservation Campaign group has been calling for the adoption of the last two historic town wells, with the third saved.

Now, Steve Burke, the secretary of the campaign, has written a Halloween tale about the wells and their Guardians, and Steve Ragnall, historian and writer, has composed a song from Steve’s story.

John Flanagan, graphic designer, with Steve Burke, acmpaign secretary and story writer, standing beside Stocks Well with a poster telling the Halloween tale of the Clitheroe wells

Volunteers are now calling upon the water spirits of each well to rise up and help in their mission. The first public performance of the song will take place on Friday October 31st from 6-7pm, will be held at the Heald Well, just outside the Dog and Partridge pub in Clitheroe.

The wells will be adorned with lights and music to entice ‘The Healer’, ‘The Watcher’, and ‘The Rememberer’ to awaken and help influence the council chambers by their presence.

Campaigner John Flanagan said: “We are urging the Ribble Valley Borough Council and Clitheroe Town Council to try get this approved as soon as possible so that we can apply for funding to study the archaeology and develop community activities.

“It will cost the rate payers’ nothing, just a bit of time by the councillors to approve and the officers to draw up the documentation. This will then free up more time to allow the officers to prepare for the important re-organisations of councils next year.

“There are delays in approving the two wells, possibly regarding important issues such as insurance and maintenance, but they are not insurmountable. The disappointing issue is that the third, Stock’s Well, has already been adopted. So the campaign committee is suggesting that the same process and protocol could be used to adopt the other two. It would save time and money too.

“So, we’re appealing to the officers of the council to put plenty of ticks in our boxes so it can be quickly dealt with at council level and the future of the Clitheroe Wells secured.”

The wells date back to well beyond the Pendle Witches and they are confirmed as having Anglo-Saxon origins so are even older than Clitheroe Castle. The existing stone enclosures date back to the reign of King Henry VIII and were in continuous use for a thousand years – or more – until mains water came in 1854.

Already over 600 locals have petitioned the council, giving the impetus to form the Clitheroe Town Wells Conservation Campaign.

John added: “We’ve engaged with Historic England, Lancaster University and Heritage Open Days and are talking to villages in the Peak District where thousands flock annually to their Well Dressing Festivals.

“We’ve produced posters and videos, done historic walks and had many packed meetings. Now as a bit of enjoyment for Halloween our members have been very creative. Steve has written a Halloween tale about the wells and their Guardians, and Steve has composed the song.

“We hope this fantasy tale and song will inspire others to have some fun and join in with the cause.”