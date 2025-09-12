Celebrate 200 years of train travel heritage with East Lancs Railway

The East Lancashire Railway (ELR) is keeping the past alive with a celebration of its heritage on Saturday 13th and Sunday September 14th.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Always working towards preserving their legacy, whether it be steam and diesel locomotives, stations or signalboxes, ELR ensures that its unique infrastructure is available to educate generations to come.

Throughout the weekend of celebration, ELR will be running several steam and diesel passenger trains which have heavily influenced the railway’s story through its working life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to this, Furness Railway No.20, the oldest working steam locomotive in the country, has been secured for the event with the support of the ELR preservation society. This service will be hauling vintage carriages so passengers can travel in true Victorian style.

Steam locomotive at the East Lancashire Railway, Rawtenstall

Visitors can step onto the cab of selected locomotives, enjoy live demonstrations, chat with the crews, and meet characters from railway history - all before the weekend comes to a close with an original theatrical performance at the Bury Transport Museum.

Performances take place at 11-30am and 2-30pm, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is included with the travel ticket.

The celebrations highlight the proud era of the London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS). Visitors will be treated to the sight of historic locomotive No. 11456 in steam, a survivor of Britain’s industrial past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story then moves forward to the 1950s and 60s, when British Rail transitioned from steam to diesel. This changing of the guard will be brought to life with performances from two icons: Southern Pacific 34092 City of Wells, which will haul morning services, before handing over duties to Diesel Class 24, D5054.

The BR Blue era of the 1970s is represented by No. 832 Onslaught, a diesel-hydraulic powerhouse built at Swindon Works in 1961. Onslaught was the last of the “Warship” class to be withdrawn from service in 1972, before finding a second life in preservation with the ELR.

Adding to the immersive experience, history will come alive as visitors meet characters from the past. Step on board to encounter Richard Trevithick, inventor of the world’s first high-pressure steam engine.

Later in the day, listen in on a spirited debate between “Flying Scotsman” driver Bill Sparshatt and Moses Truro, driver of City of Truro, as they argue about who really set the first speed record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Kelly, chairman of the East Lancashire Railway, said: “We are excited to host such a meaningful celebration of heritage for train travel in the UK.

“Bringing people together to celebrate 200 years of railway history isn’t just about looking back - it’s about sharing the spirit of heritage rail so future generations can feel the same excitement that changed Britain forever.”

ELR opened as a heritage railway in 1987 and hosts around 200,000 visitors annually as one of the leading visitor attractions in the Northwest. Operating steam trains from Bolton Street Station in Bury, along a 12.5-mile line between Heywood, in Greater Manchester, and Rawtenstall in Lancashire, the railway was recently recognised with TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award for 2024.