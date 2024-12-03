Our Bygone Burnley episode this week looks at Burnley’s iconic ‘Culvert’ and its associated lime kilns.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most people will be aware of the Culvert and its significance in Burnley’s industrial history but much less is known about the lime kilns which sit nearby.

Indeed, many people will probably walk past some of them without ever realising they’re there. The remains of some can be seen opposite the car park of the TK Maxx store in Church Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local historian Roger Frost MBE has cast his expert eye on the lime kilns and their indelible link to Burnley’s iconic Leeds Liverpool Canal and Culvert.

The original Culvert of 1796. It had only one arch and proved to be detrimental to the southerly expansion of the town. Later, this arch was joined by two others for pedestrians. These were the famous “gimlet holes”

He said: “Today we are looking at Burnley’s lime kilns of 1799. When the canal was opened it came through areas of the country that were predominantly limestone. At Rainhill in Barnoldswick there were huge deposits of limestone which were quarried and brought along the canal to Burnley. Burnley was the point where they built these huge kilns, although youu can only see a part of the kilns now.

“Lime came to Burnley because it was expanding, mills and houses were being built, and they needed lime for the cement and plaster. It’s still an important commodity for the building industry.”

Later in the video, Roger goes on to talk about the Culvert and the famous Burnley Embankment, featured in more detail in last week’s episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1926 the old arch was replaced by the Culvert we all know today

He added: “The Culvert was built in 1797 but was rebuilt, after changes that took place in the 19th Century, in 1926. The Embankment is the biggest embankment in the country. It’s embanked on both sides, and was built to keep the canal at the same level as it crossed the River Calder.

“There were hundreds of workmen all using hand implements building it and the Culvert. Altogether there were about 500,000 square yards of soil and stone used to build it. It’s now one of the Seven Wonders of the Waterways and has spectacular views of the town.

“Limestone was also used to make the canal watertight. They mixed it with other ingredients and made it impermeable. It’s called a puddling process.”

Be sure not to miss our special ‘double-header’ of episodes next week when we look at St Peter’s Church and School.