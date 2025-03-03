Our Bygone Burnley episode today takes us to Sabden, or as historian Roger Frost MBE tells us, Heyhouses, as it was originally known.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled in the foothills of Pendle Hill, the village of Sabden can lay claim to monumental discoveries and people that belie its small size.

Indeed, the discovery for the idea of bottled beer, courtesy of Read gentleman Alexander Nowell, whose happy accident in the Sabden Beck, can certainly be said to have had a revoluntionary and global impact to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, the presence in the village of businessman turned famous Victorian politician and campaigner Richard Cobden, is a fact not many are aware of.

Whalley Road, Sabden, which has some fine terraced houses. From an old postcard used just over a century ago. Sabden means 'valley of the spruce trees'

Our video begins in the original part of the village where Roger speaks outside St Nicholas’ Church, a stone’s throw from a row of original handloom weavers’ cottages.

He said: “The cottages were also lived in by Calico printers, a lot of early Sabden families were engaged in that industry. Richard Cobden was a partner in one of those companies. He was a famous member of the Anti-Corn Law League.”

No history of Sabden, however, can be made without mention of its famous ‘treacle mines’, as Roger explains the reality behind the fairytale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People came to Sabden from all over the place to collect troll-like treacle miners. In the 1960s and 70s it was a well-known local industry.

“The word treacle in old English means ‘holy water’ and Sabden had a holy well. People were aware of the holy well, and that’s where the ‘mines’ come from. Sabden made an industry out of a medieval holy well.”

Another feature of the village is the Sabden Beck, which flows into the Calder at Read. Under one of the bridges, one of the greatest inventions of all time took place, as Roger explains.

“Alexander Nowell from Read Hall, whose family were involved in the Lancashire Witch trials, became a clergyman and indeed rose to become the Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, he was the one who discovered the idea for bottled beer. He had been out fishing as a young boy and left his bottle of beer in the water to cool down. When he came back some days later to the Beck, near Read bridge, he discovered the beer inside had become effervescent.”