Bygone Burnley: Higham, with historian Roger Frost MBE

Bygone Burnley this week takes us out of the borough and into neighbouring Pendle, and the historic village of Higham.

Now a well-heeled quaint location, Higham was once a hotbed of radical working-class ideas, notably espoused by the Chartist movement of the mid-19th Century.

Historian Roger Frost MBE takes us back in time to Higham’s height during that period, a glimpse of which can be seen in the name of the village’s current most well-known building, The Four Alls Inn.

Roger explains the meaning behind the enigmatic name, saying: “The inn was built in 1792 at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution in the Burnley district, but it’s famous for its sign which depicts four figures – a priest who ‘prays for all’, a king who ‘governs for all’, a soldier who ‘fights for all’ and lastly a worker who ‘pays for all’.

“Higham was a centre of great Chartist activity in the 1840s, and lots of handloom weavers and other workers in the village were radicals. It was their view that the poor man is the easiest man to tax, and so pub signs like this occurr all over England, signifiying an oppresor of the working classes.”

Roger goes on to reveal that Higham was a thriving business area in the 19th Century. It was also an administrative centre for the Forest of Pendle, including law courts at Higham Hall.

Moving next to the pub, we then look at a water trough and spout, the former used for pack horses on the road to Halifax or Colne where there were cloth halls for valuing. Meanwhile, a spout provided untreated spring water for the villagers in the days when there was no pipe water.

We then look at the village ‘pinfold’, used by the villagers to keep their livestock at the end of the day’s grazing. Near to the pinfold sits a row of cottages, Jackson Fold, which once housed a grocers.

Finally, Roger examines the lives of two prominent Higham men – handloom weaver William Varley and his fascinating diary, and Sir Jonas Moore, a renowned mathematician and surveyor of the 17th Century.

Paradoxically, Sir Jonas’ family were connected to the coven of witches that met just outside Higham at Pendle Hall, and who gave evidence at the notorious Pendle Witch Trials of 1612.