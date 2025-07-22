Our Bygone Burnley episode today takes us out of the borough, into the Ribble Valley and the picture postcard perfect village of Downham.

Nestled north of Clitheroe in the shadow of Pendle Hill, Downham is a quintessential English country village, but one with a long and interesting past as historian Roger Frost MBE tells us in our latest video.

Downham, or ‘homestead on the hill’, no doubt meaning Pendle, actually had Roman origins, with a road running through the village from Ribchester into Yorkshire.

Our video, however, begins, fittingly, outside the church of St Leonard’s where its glorious views over to Pendle were once lauded by no less than Mary of Teck, Queen Consort of King George V.

Roger tells us: “Queen Mary came out of the church once, looked across the churchyard to Pendle in the background and said ‘this must be one of the most beautiful views from an English country churchyard in the country.’ I don’t think anyone could disagree. It’s a spectacular view.”

Roger goes on to tell a little about the history of the church, which has stood for around 500 years. It was originally a chapel of the church in Whalley.

“The church was rebuilt in early Victorian times but the tower dates from the 14th Century, the same era as St Peter’s Church in Burnley. It’s a very attractive church with some difference between the tower and the rest of the building.”

We next look at the Assheton Arms pub restaurant, or as it was originally known, the George and Dragon, for it was here that the Downham Men’s Benevolent Society started.

Roger added: “No-one is really clear when the society began, but it’s likely to have been the late 18th Century. It was one of the friendly societies associated with the rise of the working class.

“It’s a sign of the pwrking class beginning to assert himself and take responsibility for his own future and his family’s. It was used by young men who paid a shilling a week for medical attention or if they were injured or too ill to work.

“The interesting thing about this one was that in around 1885 they had a banner made that was sent around the village in an annual parade.”

Roger goes on to explain the history of the Assheton family’s association with Downham, acquring this estate in the 1550s, previously owned by Whalley Abbey, during the time of the dissolution of the monasteries.

Located near to the pub are the village stocks, once used as punishments for minor misdemeanours.

Finally, we look to Downham’s more recent history – as a popular filming locations for both film and television. Most famously, the village was the setting for much of the classic 1961 film Whistle Down the Wind, directed by Bryan Forbes and starring Hayley Mills and Alan Bates.

The village was also the setting for the BBC series Born and Bred, as well as the BBC drama The Secret of Crickley Hall.

Roger added: “There’s probably no better place in Lancashire than Downham that demonstrates the real qualities of an English rural community.”