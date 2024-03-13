These three buildings in lower St James’ Street, all benefiting from new traditional shopfronts along with elegant bay windows to the upper floors, are just one example of the transformational restoration work currently being carried out in this part of town.

Set up in 2020 by Burnley Council, Historic England, Lancashire County Council and the Lancashire Local Enterprise Partnership, the High Street Heritage Action Zone programme has delivered £2.6 million of funding to revitalise the Lower St James’s Street area. Seven properties in Burnley’s historic high street have been restored externally, with two being converted into cultural venues. And there’s still more to come.