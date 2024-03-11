Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Special Shoes’ is the brainchild of local artist Fiona Hornby who was keen to coax stories and memories from people connected to their footwear.

“We had a great response to the project,” said Fiona. “The exhibition is well worth a visit as there are some fascinating stories behind the footwear on display.”

Artist Fiona Hornby examines a pair of 70 year old walking boots at the 'Special Shoes' exhibition currently running at The Salon in lower St James' Street, Burnley, funded by the Heritage Action Zone (HAZ)

The roller skates were donated by Towneley Hall and the hidden shoe was discovered in the walls of the Empire Theatre by volunteers who are on a mission to save and refurbish it. It is believed that when theatres were being built back in the day footwear was hidden as a way of warding off evil spirits. The shoe is quite fragile and, since it was removed from its hiding place, forms its own mould, so it is being displayed in a glass case. Also on show is a 70 year old pair of walking boots whose owner trekked thousands of miles wearing, including across the Dolomites in Italy.

Fiona said: “The beauty of this exhibition are the wonderful stories behind some of the shoes on display. Each pair has their own unique memory. “Many people who donated their shoes for the project said they didn’t think people would be interested in their stories and memories but they couldn’t be more wrong. It’s these stories and memories that make it so fascinating.”