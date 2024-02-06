Burnley and District Historical Society host Walter Bennett Memorial Lecture
The latest meeting of Burnley and District Historical Society was the Walter Bennett Memorial Lecture.
Walter Bennett was a founder member of the society and gave the first talk to the society in January 1949, almost 75 years ago to the day of the memorial lecture in January 2024.
The speaker was Edward Walton whose subject was “A Brief Picture of Burnley 1920/1921 in the context of the year of the formation of Burnley Rotary Club”. The illustrated lecture described many of the founder members of the Rotary Club and gave details of the social conditions in Burnley at that time.
The next meeting of the society will be on February 14th when Linda Sawley will be talking about “Midwifery Through the Ages”. Meetings are held at St John’s Church hall in Ivy Street at 2pm. Members, new members, and guests are welcome to attend.