Walter Bennett was a founder member of the society and gave the first talk to the society in January 1949, almost 75 years ago to the day of the memorial lecture in January 2024.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Raja Arif Khan attended and chaired the latest meeting.

Burnley's two greatest historians, Mr Walter Bennett (third from left) and Mr Ralph Cross with the Mayor and Mayoress (right) and historical society chairman (Mr J. O. B. Illingworth and Miss Jean Syddall, reference librarian.

The speaker was Edward Walton whose subject was “A Brief Picture of Burnley 1920/1921 in the context of the year of the formation of Burnley Rotary Club”. The illustrated lecture described many of the founder members of the Rotary Club and gave details of the social conditions in Burnley at that time.