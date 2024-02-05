Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On June 6th this year, the nation will remember D-Day 1944, the importance to this nation and others is often forgotten, never understood in the first place, or sadly in very many areas today unknown or ignored.

Michael Sutcliff, chairman of the Armed Forces Support Group, said: “This year will be the 80th anniversary and probably the last, because the survivors of this great event are now few and far between, but there are some, and it’s these survivors in the Burnley and Pendle area we would like to hear from.

“Plans are afoot with one of the big national groups to take some of the survivors who would be fit to travel, back across to France to the D-Day memorial on the day for an international service.”

The Normandy landings were the landing operations and associated airborne operations on Tuesday, 6 June 1944 of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during the Second World War.

Total losses for the day on June 6th were around 8,000 allied troops including Americans, Canadians and British involved, around 12,000 more were injured, and in the first wave of landings some 80% were casualties.

Any D-Day veterans or their families who would like further details can write to: The Secretary, Armed Forces Support Group, The Annex, Holmefield House, Barrowford BB9 8ND.