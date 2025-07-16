A rare chance to delve into Lancashire's past and view historic hidden gems is on offer at a captivating festival and exhibition this week.

The popular 'Festival of Archaeology' is offering an exciting array of family friendly events, workshops and activities until July 31st at Clitheroe Castle Museum.

Now in its fourth year and linked to the Council for British Archaeology's national festival, the Festival of Archaeology in Clitheroe will involve fascinating talks, tours, workshops and technologies.

There will be an Archaeology Festival and Community Hub Day on Saturday, July 19th.

Sarah Austin, curator at Lancashire Museums, holds a silver armlet from the 'Silverdale hoard,' one of the largest Viking hoards ever discovered in the UK, which consists of jewellery, silver ingots and coins. In the background is the display of the 'Pendleton bead,' a rolled gold bead dating to c.2000BC which was found Pendleton in 1975 in a cremation urn dating to c.1500BC

This will be when local archaeologists and experts will be on hand to answer questions and share their knowledge, along with Portable Antiquities Lancashire and Cumbria, to examine any artefacts.

The Festival of Archaeology runs at the same time as a rare exhibition called 'Hidden Hoards,' which opened to the public on 11 July, featuring objects from the Early Bronze Age to Tudor Lancashire.

These include Roman and Viking treasure, lost Tudor savings and misplaced Roman gemstones, discovered through archaeological excavation and metal detectors. The Viking treasure, known as 'the Silverdale hoard,' consists of pieces of silver such as jewellery, coins and ingots, discovered near the village back in 2011.

Sarah Austin, curator at Lancashire County Council's Cultural Services, said: “The Silverdale hoard was buried between 900 and 910AD. It was found in the original lead container it was buried in. Some of the ingots have nicks marks, where Viking traders were checking for purity.

“There are also silver coins from the Islamic world known as Dirhams amongst the hoard. One coin came all the way from Baghdad on a Viking age ship, which really gives you a sense of the scale of the network of trade into Lancashire as part of the trade along the Silk Road.”

Also featuring in the 'Hidden Hoards' exhibition, which runs until March next year, will be a collection of Roman silver coins, known as the 'Waddington Hoard,' a lost Tudor purse, a misplaced thimble and some lost Roman gemstones.

“The Waddington Hoard consists of 30 silver denarii which were found buried in a pottery bowl near Waddington.” said Sarah. “They were probably someone's savings buried in the second century AD. Roman army veterans were sometimes given land to farm on their retirement, so it's possible that they belonged to a Roman army veteran who was farming out near Waddington. The last coin was from the time of the Emperor Hadrian.”

Meanwhile a silver thimble from the 17th Century found in Whalley will also feature, she added, along with some lost coins from the 1590s found in Barton near Preston which could have been lost by accident.

Sarah added: “Thimbles were often given as gifts to women by suitors or by their family, and this one has the initials AN on the top, which could be the maker's mark, or could be the initials of the woman it was given to. Perhaps this woman was walking through Whalley in the 1600s and dropped it by mistake.”

Additional historic items at the exhibition include some Roman gemstones, found during excavations at the Roman bathhouse at Ribchester.