The community health inpatient services at three hospitals require improvement, according to the Care Quality Commission.

The CQC inspected Burnley General Hospital, Clitheroe Community Hospital, and Pendle Community Hospital in March following concerns received about the latter.

Inspectors, who visited seven wards, downgraded the overall rating for the service and the "responsive" category from good to requires improvement.

“Safe” requires improvement while “effective, caring, and well-led” was rated good.

Burnley General Teaching Hospital. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The overall rating for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust is still good.

Inspectors found:

Staffing pressures sometimes impacted staff’s ability to provide a good standard of care to people.

Staff didn’t always consult people about their care plans and treatment.

Responses to people requiring staff support weren’t always timely.

The service didn’t always make it easy for people to share feedback and ideas or raise complaints.

There were limited opportunities for people to self-administer medicines while being rehabilitated.

Ward managers described good working relationships with local safeguarding teams, with systems in place to ensure prompt reporting of concerns.

Staff treated people and those close to them with respect, discretion, and consideration.

The service helped people to manage their health and wellbeing to maximise their independence, choice, and control.

Peter Murphy, the Trust’s Chief Nurse, said: “Everyone in our community inpatient teams works incredibly hard to provide the very best care for our patients. That was recognised not only by inspectors who commented how they treated patients with kindness, empathy and compassion but also by patients who told inspectors they were happy with their care overall.

“While we are disappointed to see the overall rating of the community inpatient service change, I am pleased that we have retained ‘good’ for caring, effective and being well-led and there were many areas highlighted as good practice.

“The Trust aspires to be an outstanding organisation and will be working to improve our ratings in every area.

“In particular, the safety of our patients is very important to all of us, and we will be making any necessary improvements so we can show strong evidence of this, including reviewing opportunities for self-administration of medication and strengthening responsiveness to patient needs and feedback.

“I would like to thank our community inpatient colleagues for the work they do every day to support our patients, which is reflected in the report. We can be incredibly proud of the impact they are making.”