It’s a challenging time for the healthcare system. The NHS has been hit with a ‘quad-demic’ of seasonal illnesses this winter, with rising flu cases already hitting last year’s peak, and a “surge” of norovirus cases keeping pressure in hospitals high.

Despite this, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in and around Burnley and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (37.1%) or ‘fairly good’ (30.2%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 9.5% described it as ‘very poor’. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25.

Here we reveal the best GP practices in the Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley local authority districts, which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1 . Slaidburn Health Centre - Slaidburn There were 212 survey forms sent out to patients at Slaidburn Health Centre in Slaidburn. The response rate was 47%, with 98 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 91% said it was very good and 6% said it was fairly good.

2 . Berry Lane Medical Centre - Longridge There were 285 survey forms sent out to patients at Berry Lane Medical Centre in Longridge. The response rate was 43%, with 121 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 78% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good.

3 . Harambee Surgery - Trawden There were 301 survey forms sent out to patients at Harambee Surgery in Trawden. The response rate was 29%, with 88 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 74% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good.