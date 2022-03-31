Support to provide extra disability toilets in Burnley and Padiham

Changing Places toilets are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard facilities. They are equipped with hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and can support both users, their families, and carers.

Mr Higginbotham said: “Everyone, regardless of access needs or disability, should be able to access toilets with dignity. It’s something that so many take for granted, but which those with additional needs are too often prevented from doing.

“And whilst we do have a few accessible facilities around our town centre, there aren’t enough, which limits freedom and choice on where you can go if you do have a disability or access needs. I’m therefore really pleased to see more than £90,000 provided to Burnley Council to improve those which can’t be used by all.

Burnley Council is to receive funding towards disability toilets

“I’ll be encouraging the council to continue to bid for more of this funding so we can roll this out more widely, including in Padiham where there is currently no accessible public toilet.”

There are currently 1,300 Changing Places toilets in the England, with four located in Burnley but this announcement provides funding for an additional 500 rooms across the Country with Burnley singled out for extra support.

The new rooms can be delivered across a range of public venues, including cinemas, galleries, shopping centres, museums, visitor centres, parks, and other entertainment spaces – ensuring those with severe disabilities have the resources they need to enjoy public amenities.