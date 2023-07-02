Hosted and organised by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch the two day event had children’s rides, food stalls, Talons birds of a prey and a flight simulator van.

And the event raised £500 towards an emergency blood control kit which will be fitted outside Rosegrove Surgery. The kit contains specialist equipment to help stem extreme blood loss before ambulance crews arrive. It can be used to stem a catastrophic bleed in any situation, such as a fall or road accident.

A summer fair hosted by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch in Burnley raised funds for an emergency blood kit

The bleed control cabinets and kits are in what the emergency services would regard as high traffic areas – be that on a main road, near a park, at a train station or in a factory or warehouse.

In the past couple of years the group raised cash to buy two defibrillators for the community.