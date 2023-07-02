News you can trust since 1877
Summer fair hosted by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch in Burnley raises money for emergency blood kit

Wind and rain could not dampen the fun at a summer fair in Burnley at the weekend.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 18:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 18:32 BST

Hosted and organised by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch the two day event had children’s rides, food stalls, Talons birds of a prey and a flight simulator van.

And the event raised £500 towards an emergency blood control kit which will be fitted outside Rosegrove Surgery. The kit contains specialist equipment to help stem extreme blood loss before ambulance crews arrive. It can be used to stem a catastrophic bleed in any situation, such as a fall or road accident.

A summer fair hosted by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch in Burnley raised funds for an emergency blood kitA summer fair hosted by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch in Burnley raised funds for an emergency blood kit
The bleed control cabinets and kits are in what the emergency services would regard as high traffic areas – be that on a main road, near a park, at a train station or in a factory or warehouse.

In the past couple of years the group raised cash to buy two defibrillators for the community.

A summer fair hosted by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch in Burnley raised funds for an emergency blood kitA summer fair hosted by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch in Burnley raised funds for an emergency blood kit
