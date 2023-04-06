Jasper had been unwell for a few days and it was discovered that he had a tumour, and, as he was not going to get better and to prevent further suffering, the decision was made that the right and kindest thing was for Jasper to be put to sleep.

Jasper joined the Trust in 2019 and made an unforgettable impact. In those four short years he has touched the lives of so many people – patients and colleagues. Walking the wards every week, not many people could pass by without a smile or saying hello.

He made a huge impression on everyone who met him and he was instrumental in providing care and support to colleagues and patients who needed it, bringing a playful energy wherever he went.

A constant comfort during covid at the most challenging of times, over 1,000 people joined his ‘Conversations with Jasper’ sessions and that brave support led to him receiving a national award at the House of Lords in 2021. He was also a big hit with Prince William and Kate when they visited Clitheroe Community Hospital last year.

Jasper was trained to go to people showing distress or crying and was very perceptive to the emotions around him. Clinical nurse specialist Leanne Smith described Jasper as providing ‘a beacon of light in all this darkness’.

Martin Hodgson, Chief Executive said: “Jasper was not just a member of our ELHT family, he was a much-loved family pet, so our thoughts are with our hospital chaplain, David Anderson, and his family as they come to terms with their loss.

“I know many colleagues will be devastated by the news so we will make sure we take the opportunity to celebrate Jasper and give thanks for all that he did. He made such a difference to people’s lives and brought endless joy and love to everyone here at ELHT. He will never be forgotten.