The former Kingfisher waterside bistro on Barden Lane is to re-open as The Swan and Goose bar and kitchen under the new management of Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.

A date is yet to be confirmed for the opening of the new restaurant at Reedley Marina on the banks of the Leeds Liverpool Canal that will be serving modern British dishes and hot and cold drinks.

Peter said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to this picturesque venue to enjoy the food, drinks, atmosphere and, of course, the stunning views.