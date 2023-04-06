News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
53 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
57 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
59 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
1 hour ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Popular Burnley Kingfisher bistro that closed its doors in January set to re-open as The Swan and Goose bar and kitchen

A popular Burnley bistro, that announced its sudden closure in January, is to re-open under new management.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST

The former Kingfisher waterside bistro on Barden Lane is to re-open as The Swan and Goose bar and kitchen under the new management of Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.

Read More
Reunion to celebrate heyday of former iconic Burnley nightspots Cat's Whiskers a...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A date is yet to be confirmed for the opening of the new restaurant at Reedley Marina on the banks of the Leeds Liverpool Canal that will be serving modern British dishes and hot and cold drinks.

The former Kingfisher waterside bistro on Barden Lane is to re-open as The Swan and Goose bar and kitchen under the new management of Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.The former Kingfisher waterside bistro on Barden Lane is to re-open as The Swan and Goose bar and kitchen under the new management of Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.
The former Kingfisher waterside bistro on Barden Lane is to re-open as The Swan and Goose bar and kitchen under the new management of Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.
Most Popular

Peter said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to this picturesque venue to enjoy the food, drinks, atmosphere and, of course, the stunning views.

The former Kingfisher waterside bistro on Barden Lane is to re-open as The Swan and Goose bar and kitchen under the new management of Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.The former Kingfisher waterside bistro on Barden Lane is to re-open as The Swan and Goose bar and kitchen under the new management of Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.
The former Kingfisher waterside bistro on Barden Lane is to re-open as The Swan and Goose bar and kitchen under the new management of Peter Davis and Matthew Earnshaw.
BurnleyKingfisher