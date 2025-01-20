St Joseph's Park Hill School Fundraising for Pendleside Hospice

By Elin Kendall
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:49 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 13:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The pupils at St Joseph’s Park Hill are very proud of the fundraising they have done for Pendleside Hospice. In December, school held various events such as a Lancashire Day Tuckshop, Christmas Jumper Day and selling tickets to their Nativity and Carol Service.

Leah Hooper from Pendleside Hospice visited school last Friday to thank school for raising £962.17.

Headteacher, Mrs Whitehead, commented, “I am incredibly proud of our pupils and families for supporting school to raise this fantastic amount for this very worthy local charity.”

Related topics:Pendleside HospicePark Hill
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice