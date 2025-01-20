St Joseph's Park Hill School Fundraising for Pendleside Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The pupils at St Joseph’s Park Hill are very proud of the fundraising they have done for Pendleside Hospice. In December, school held various events such as a Lancashire Day Tuckshop, Christmas Jumper Day and selling tickets to their Nativity and Carol Service.

Leah Hooper from Pendleside Hospice visited school last Friday to thank school for raising £962.17.

Headteacher, Mrs Whitehead, commented, “I am incredibly proud of our pupils and families for supporting school to raise this fantastic amount for this very worthy local charity.”