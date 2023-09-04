News you can trust since 1877
Skipton Road Dental Practice in Colne to expand to offer cosmetic private options

A Pendle dentist is expanding his practice in Colne due to growing demand.
By Dominic Collis
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:31 BST

Dr Tom Friar, the owner of Skipton Road Dental Practice which sees 500 patients a week, is about to expand the facility.

Tom is from Barrowford and went to school at Fisher-More, before studying dentistry at The University of Manchester. After graduating, he decided to come back home and joined Skipton Road Dental Practice as a trainee - and the rest is history.

“I liked it so much, I decided to stay on as an associate dentist, then seven years later I became an owner. I’ve been here for 18 years, which is really crazy as I don’t feel like I joined that long ago! But Colne is a great place, I love the people - they’re interesting and down to earth, and really care about the community,” Tom explained.

Skipton Road Dental Practice has proven so popular, it’s about to expand. They have purchased the adjacent building (formerly a hairdressers) and are looking to install three new surgeries, a state-of-the-art CT scanner (for 3D jaw scanning on implant patients), new office space and a dental laboratory.

“Dentistry is changing. We want to maintain delivering the same volume of NHS work but expand on the bespoke and cosmetic private options that patients are now demanding. It is my dream that we can offer dentistry to all individuals in our community, whatever their requirements, and all under one roof.”

A growing business for growing demand

The practice is a large NHS one, although it’s expanded its private side due to an increase in demand. It covers everything you’d expect from a dentist, including teeth straightening and whitening, composite bonding, and other cosmetic dental services.

Tom continued: “We're really keen to offer a high-quality, comprehensive service that our patients deserve. It's so exciting that we have an opportunity to expand the practice to meet these needs.

“We are particularly loyal to the NHS, and we plan to maintain our sizeable commitment, whilst modernising the way we deliver care. High-powered microscopes, 3D scanners and implants have been a game-changer for dentistry.”

